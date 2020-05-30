COPPERAS COVE — Peter Simpson says business at his downtown title company has slowed quite a bit during the COVID-19 pandemic, but something that probably affected him more was not being able to see his church family twice a week at services.
“It’s definitely been different not being able to meet face to face,” said Simpson, a 47-year-old Copperas Cove native who serves as youth pastor at First Baptist Church.
“Through all this time, we’ve been doing a lot of Zoom meetings throughout the church, with different departments. A lot of Zoom, on-line lessons, activities, trying to stay as connected as we can. It’s worked pretty well. I think some people have really longed to stay connected with other people, and others have just kind of taken it as time off.
“But we started back in person last weekend, so it’s really been good the last couple of weeks getting together in person and being able to see each other, laugh together, and just enjoy each other’s company.”
Simpson, who graduated from Cove High in 1991, has been married for six years, and is the middle child of the late Riley Simpson, a well-known former district attorney, county attorney, and county judge who died in 2007.
He owns Community Abstract & Title Co. on South Main Street in Cove, and says business has been affected during the pandemic, but not in a dramatic way.
“We are fortunate that spring is when home-buying activity really begins to ramp up, so the fact that the virus hit at the same time meant that we’re probably not as affected as a lot of businesses might be.
“Primarily we close home loans, and pay the bills associated with that. We’re kind of the intermediary between buyers and sellers, and mortgage companies. People are naturally out looking for houses. Interest rates have gone down, which probably has more to do with the stock market side of it, but it’s tied into the virus, as well.
“But the flip is that lender’s credit score requirements have gone up, because lenders are nervous about the effect that the virus has on people’s employment. So, those two things kind of work against one another. And, really, it kind of comes down to who’s not afraid to get out to look at houses.
“I know that real estate agents have been affected, because in Bell County in particular they had some rules about going into houses and things like that with customers, and so there was a short period of time that affected their ability to show houses, and we’re downstream of that, so that affected who was going under contract.
“We’ve also seen some people have gotten cold feet and backed out of contracts as a result of all this. I wouldn’t say it’s been major … business has definitely been slower than it would normally be, but it’s not dead. So that’s a good thing for us.”
As for the near future, Simpson said things are moving in the right direction, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has developed a good plan for re-opening the state. Even so, he thinks it is still a good idea to be careful and follow recommended safety precautions.
“We need to open up. You can argue about the way the governor’s done it, but I think he’s doing his best to be prudent. I think that’s the way we need to do it – phase into full opening. Not necessarily everything being open tomorrow, but continue moving in that direction, and hopefully, the health trends continue to be positive.
“I think we all need to be cautious. Especially as church leaders, we want to be respectful of what the government requests of us, and we want to lead people in a way that shows we’re respectful of that – and that they should be respectful of that.
“We don’t want to put other people in danger, regardless of what our personal feelings may be. We need to understand that this is a virus that none of us have had experience with, and we just want to be aware of things that we do and things that we touch, and how that can impact other people.
“I just think the best we can do is be wise in our own areas. Don’t jeopardize things we don’t need to jeopardize, and just work together and get past it. I don’t think anybody is enjoying it.
“I don’t think anybody’s year has gone the way they planned it – and that’s from sports to churches to schools. I think for sure it tells you that you never know what’s around the corner. I think the best-laid plans can fall by the wayside real quick, and it just shows us that we need to be prepared for the unexpected.
“I think people have made new connections, and learned to communicate in different ways than they have before, and I think people have spent a lot more family time than they have in a long time, and those are all positive things.”
