Copperas Cove’s coronavirus case total increased to 383 Monday, a jump of 14 cases from the number reported on Sept. 28, according to Gary D. Young, the city’s Emergency Management coordinator.
Of those cases, 58 are active and 322 have recovered. Young said in a news release.
There have been three deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19, the release stated.
Residents are strongly encouraged to stay home unless engaged in essential activities defined by the city and/or county disaster declarations.
Also, residents are urged to continue to follow social distance requirements and to limit travel to minimum essential needs of your household.
Information about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is being updated on a daily basis, the relaese noted.
In order to stay abreast of the most current information or to receive guidance regarding symptoms, please view this website: www.coronavirus.gov
This website contains the most current information available and provides answers to the most commonly asked questions.
Staff Report
