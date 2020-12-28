The City of Copperas Cove is reporting 1,112 total coronavirus cases, 389 active cases, 734 recoveries and nine deaths, according to a news release from the city on Monday.
The number of total cases is 218 higher than last Monday, when the city reported 894 cases of the coronavirus. There was also an two additional death from last week’s report.
Information concerning cases in Coryell County may be found at coryellcounty.org.
