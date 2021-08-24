A restaurant in Copperas Cove took to Facebook to quell online rumors of a massive outbreak of coronavirus among its ranks but did confirm that some employees had contracted the virus.
In a Monday morning Facebook post, Lil’ Tex Family Restaurant confirmed that one employee on a night shift had tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks.
In the wake, five total employees on that shift contracted the virus and took it home to their families, the Facebook post said.
“The current staff are negative, most quarantined folks are done this week," the post read adding that no customers were affected.
Of the staff who contracted the virus, the restaurant confirmed that one lost his life.
“... we are very heart broken. please pray for our little restaurant, we are hurting inside,” the post read.
The author of the post said the restaurant has been thoroughly cleaned.
“I hired a professional company to hydrostatic treat our whole building and will continue Bi-weekly sprays as recommended,” the post read.
In a reply to questions from the Herald on Monday, Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Gary Young forwarded a similarly-worded post by Jackie O’Brien, whom Young said is the restaurant manager.
In addition to forwarding the post, Young told the Herald he had eaten lunch at the restaurant on Monday afternoon and “did not feel unsafe” in doing so.
“While this is a regrettable situation, I believe that they have taken the necessary measures to correct the issue,” Young said in the email.
At the end of the post, the restaurant encouraged customers to wear a mask, wash their hands and get a vaccine.
On another post by O’Brien, it was announced that effective last Sunday, the new hours of operation for the restaurant at 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove, are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for dine-in service and 3 to 8 p.m. for take-out only.
