EDITOR’S NOTE: The Herald is running a series of at-home profiles on locals who are spending a lot of time sheltering at home, and in some cases still working, during the coronavirus pandemic.
COPPERAS COVE – Nicole Metts has been busy trying to finalize her Texas teacher certification at a time when the public school system may be undergoing significant changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Whatever they want me to do, that’s what I’ll do,” said Metts, a married mother of two who graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1995. “I kind of feel that … the beginning of the school year is when everybody gets sick. All of a sudden, you’re putting all these little people together, and it happens every year.
“If they have to do things online for the fall, I would totally understand that. In my opinion, they could maybe separate the kids; maybe go two days on, two days off. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”
Born in Pennsylvania, Metts lived in San Antonio for a while after high school, then moved to Georgia, where she met her husband, Marq, and has been back here since 2010. Before the pandemic closed schools, she was working as a substitute teacher after spending most of her adult life working for Walmart.
“I worked for Walmart for 24 years,” the 43-year-old said. “I got out of there the very beginning of February, and, man, was it the right time. I was an online shopper at that point, so I was working like 6 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon, shopping for everybody else.
“It’s been a blessing. It’s actually been very productive. I’m almost done with my teacher certification. I’ve always been a full-time worker, even when I was pregnant, and now I’m getting to spend time with my kids that I never have before. It’s been pretty awesome.
“I usually have a very negative feeling toward our government, but they’ve actually taken care of us very well. Me and my husband were both on unemployment, and I’m still on unemployment. We have nothing to worry about, so I can hang in there until I get a teaching job, and then I’ll be just fine.”
Like a lot of families, Metts and her bunch have been staying at home a lot the past couple of months. Marq is working for now as a manager at Beall’s department store, but they’re not sure how much longer that will last.
One of the big downsides to the shutdown, Metts said, is not being able to visit her grandparents, who live out of state, or even see her parents, who live just a short distance away.
“I’d like to go to Pennsylvania right now, actually, but my parents are so worried about traveling, and (they say) if I go there, I might get my grandparents sick.
“My mom is one of those neurotic people. Like … I can’t see my parents right now. They live right down the road from me, and they’ve locked themselves in their house, and they’re seeing no one. They’re on lockdown for probably the rest of the year.”
Back in 2016, Metts, who is a writer and poet, founded the Central Texas Writers Society, an eclectic group of artists, musicians, writers and performers who met and held open mic nights once a month prior to the pandemic. Lately, they’ve been conducting their meetings via Zoom video conferencing.
At first, the virus and everything surrounding it was frightening for her, and while she thinks the reaction to it was necessary, she also believes that it is time now to open things back up and try to get back to living as normal a life as possible.
“I think us opening back up is a necessity, because of people’s livelihood,” she said. “I’m getting a lot more relaxed about it, now that it’s getting warmer and … you know, you’ve just got to live your life.
“The thing that bothers me the most about it is that it is affecting our elders. The people who have the wisdom; the people we should be looking up to — that’s who it is seeking out. It bothers me that I can’t see my parents; I can’t see my grandparents; I can’t see (her friend) Renee in Lampasas.
“It’s just really upsetting. I think about my husband’s granny, who is in a nursing home. Her nursing home in the Savannah (Georgia) area got hit by COVID-19, and it affected a lot of people, but she got lucky and didn’t catch it.
“I believe it was a wake-up call, for sure. I think we are on the wrong track, as far as the way that we live. You know, how selfish we are … the instant-gratification kind of society that we are. We don’t appreciate our family life, because we’re so busy doing everything else.
“There are probably more people out enjoying nature, being together, and going to the park than there ever was. I think that’s a good thing.”
