Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville has implemented a drive-thru screening/testing program for coronavirus for residents who have been pre-screened.
Hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham stressed that, as testing capabilities across the state are nation are currently severely limited, the hospital is not able to test every patient that may want one, and instead is only able to test for those presenting the worst symptoms.
Latham also added that drive-thru testing is not available to all patients of Coryell Memorial Hospital, and that the clinic is first requiring patients to go online to the hospital website https://coryellhealth.org, and use the COVID-19 Virtual Screening Tool that pops up at the bottom of the screen. After using the tool, hospital staff will determine if the patient requires further testing, at which point they will schedule a time for the patient to arrive at the hospital and perform drive-thru testing. The patient’s doctor also could refer them for the screening.
The hospital also has a hotline for any patient with respiratory symptoms including cough and/or shortness of breath with fever or who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19. The number is 254-248-6263, Latham said.
According to Coryell County Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell, patients are able to get screened and tested for illnesses in their cars, allowing hospital staff to begin the diagnosis process without a greater risk of spreading illnesses to the rest of the hospital.
“The way it works is this: First of all, I’m sick, I’m at home, I call my care provider,” Harrell said. “He gives me a screening over the phone ... or say for instance I’ve gone to my clinic in Copperas Cove and the doctor sends somebody out to take my temperature and they say ‘Yeah, you’ve got the signs and symptoms, we’re going to send you to Coryell Memorial Hospital for testing.”
At this point, the patient pulls up to the hospital and a staff member will perform a questionnaire to rule out things like strep throat, the seasonal flu, the common cold, H1N1 and other illnesses. In addition to a questionnaire, staff members will also perform mouth swabs to test for common illnesses. The results of these initial tests typically take anywhere between 15 minutes to half an hour, during which time the patient is waiting outside in the patient’s vehicle.
If the tests come back negative for other sicknesses, the staff will then perform another set of swabs, a mouth swab and a nasal swab, and send them off to one of the private testing labs for the new coronavirus. At this point, the patient is told to return home and impose self-quarantine procedures while they await the results of the test, which are typically returned in a 24-hour period.
If the test results are negative, the patient is then typically asked to return to the hospital for treatment. If the test results are positive, the patient is then supposed to implement self-isolation procedures, completely quarantining themselves and others that may be infected, generally to include other people living in the residence with the infected.
As of 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, there were no reported cases of COVID-19 in Coryell County.
