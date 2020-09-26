As coronavirus cases rise in the surrounding counties — Bell, Coryell and Lampasas — cases are rising within the Killeen Independent School District.
According to the dashboard on the district’s website, there are currently 22 active cases, all of which were newly added to the count last week.
In total, there have been 92 confirmed cases since March 16, the dashboard shows. Of the cases, 25 have been students and 67 have been staff.
In Copperas Cove, the school district has a total of four confirmed cases of the virus — two staff and two students. CCISD’s website does not specify if the cases are still active.
The total number of cases in CCISD has remained at four since Sept. 15.
For the counties, there remains a significant gap in the numbers reported by county officials and the numbers reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
In Bell County, as of Saturday, DSHS officials reported a total of 5,473. County officials reported a total of 5,367 on Friday, according to the county dashboard.
The numbers represent a difference of 106 cases.
In Coryell County, as of Saturday, DSHS officials reported a total of 1,818 cases. In the last update from county officials on Tuesday, the case count was a total of 649 cases — a difference of 1,169.
The county that shows a higher number than the state is Lampasas County.
On Saturday, DSHS reported a total of 249 cases and eight deaths. County officials, however, reported a total of 322 cases and 10 deaths on Friday — a difference of 73.
