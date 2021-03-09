A Killeen Independent School District high school teacher died from COVID-19, according to a social media post from the Killeen Educators Association.
David “Scott” Dumler, 55, a Killeen High School history teacher with over two decades of teaching in KISD under his belt, succumbed to complications from COVID-19, according to the Killeen Educators Association.
“Even as antimaskers rally at the Bell County Courthouse we have received a report of a longtime Killeen High School coach passing from COVID-19,” Killeen Educators Association posted Sunday. “We mourn his passing even as we continue to advocate for safety during the still active pandemic. We continue to strongly support the district’s decision to continue its mask mandate.”
Dumler’s death marks at least the second KISD educator to die from COVID-19 since the pandemic began one year ago. Ellison High School teacher Cathy Falkner, 47, died from COVID-19 in January. Read more here: https://bit.ly/38ryxkK.
Since March, 813 KISD staff and 766 students have contracted COVID-19, according to the district’s online database.
When asked for confirmation of Dumler’s cause of death, district spokeswoman Taina Maya said Tuesday it would be “extremely inappropriate for the district to declare a cause of death for Mr. Dumler.” Maya did confirm Dumler was employed by the district full time until his recent passing.
Maya on Monday released the following statement about Dumler’s death.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David “Scott” Dumler, a history teacher at Killeen High School. For over 25 years, Mr. Dumler captivated students by immersing them in historical periods using music, costumes, and instruments. Described as ‘phenomenal,’ Mr. Dumler created daily videos for his virtual learners and when he became too ill, he asked colleagues to continue the tradition on his behalf. His brilliance and dedication to education will now become part of the history at the campus he loved,” the statement said.
During his tenure, some referred to him as Coach Dumler, as he led students to numerous wins while donning maroon and white. The district offered condolences and prayers to the Dumler family. A crisis counseling team will be available for grieving students and staff.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
