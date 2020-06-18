The COVID-19 Community Task Force is hosting an outreach drive-thru from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at four locations in the Central Texas area to help spread awareness about the coronavirus.
There will be four checkpoints: temperature check, information exchange, educate and engage and a “rona bag starter kit’’ which include facial coverings, hand sanitizer among others.
For those without a vehicle, the group will also allow walk-ups.
According to task force member, Angenet Wilkerson, they are targeting “critical communities in northeast Killeen, downtown Killeen, downtown Belton, and east Temple.”
The goal for Saturday is to serve 300 families in Killeen, 100 families in Belton and 200 families in Temple.
The four locations are:
- Liberty Christian Center: 4107 Westcliff Road in Killeen
- The Village United: 324 E. Ave. D in Killeen
- Body of Christ Medical Clinic: 2210 Holland Road in Belton
- Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Clinic: 717 E. Ave. J in Temple
For more information call or text 254-424-7902 or to donate to the task force’s continuous effort visit www.gofundme.com/f/spread-the-word-not-the-virus.
