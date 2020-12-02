More than 40 Killeen city employees were in quarantine Tuesday due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a report by Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle.
Of the 41 city employees quarantined, nine had tested positive for the virus, five were awaiting results, and 27 may have potentially been exposed, according to Cagle’s COVID-19 report, which he delivered to the City Council at a workshop meeting Tuesday night.
It was a sizeable increase from previous city manager reports that Cagle regularly gives to the council during the meetings.
In Cagle’s Nov. 3 COVID-19 report, there were three city employees quarantined at that time. In the Oct. 6 report, six employees were in quarantine.
“The numbers ... change daily with employees leaving and returning to work based on the 14-day quarantine protocol of the Bell County Health District,” city spokeswoman said in an email to the Herald Wednesday. “The COVID numbers in Bell County have trended upward recently, and so it is not unexpected that the employee numbers have as well.”
Shine said the nine positive tests in the report were confirmed “sometime in the 14-day quarantine period, so approximately within 14 days of the report.”
What city departments are affected, and what is the city doing about?
“Cases are across the organization,” Shine said. “We take immediate action to remove the affected employee from the workplace and any direct contact employees. We take workplace precautions based on the work environment and adjust as necessary.”
