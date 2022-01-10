As Killeen begins to head back to work after the holidays, testing numbers at the Nolan Middle School and Killeen Special Events Center COVID-19 dual testing and vaccination sites are up.
According to Marcus Hood, a spokesman for the city of Killeen, Nolan Middle School saw a little over 1,500 tests conducted over Thursday and Friday.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, the Special Events Center and Nolan Middle School had administered roughly 1,000 tests between the two sites.
This week, both Nolan Middle School, 505 E. Jasper Road, and the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, are open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Special Events Center will will be closed Friday, however.
Tests are rapid-PCR, with results available within 15 to 20 minutes.
Pfizer vaccines are available for ages 12 and older, with boosters available for those 16 and older. A pediatric vaccine is also available for those ages 5 to 11.
Boosters are not available for pediatric vaccinations.
Additionally, residents can text their ZIP code to GETVAX, 438829. to receive locations for testing and vaccination sites, as well as free childcare and a ride to the vaccination site.
