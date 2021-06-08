Everyone age 12 and up are able to get a free coronavirus vaccine during a series of shot clinics at participating Killeen area schools between now and July 15.
The Killeen Independent School District and Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s began providing kids age 12 and older with free COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.
Nearly 300 students received the vaccine at the former Nolan Middle School on Monday. Baylor Scott & White outpatient director Dr. Jamie Avila said it was “a dream come true” to collaborate with Killeen ISD to provide vaccination clinics for students and other community members.
Officials said the vaccination clinics are open to the public without an appointment.
Avila said access to the community was greatly accelerated with the partnership.
“We’re excited to be able to get a grasp on this pandemic,” she said.
Residents 12 and older are welcome to receive a vaccine, regardless of whether they are with the school district, according to school district spokeswoman Taina Maya. Medical staff from the hospital will be at four KISD campuses this week to administer the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children and their parent or guardian.
Parents or guardians must be present for a child to receive the vaccine, Maya said. No appointment is necessary. Each location will be staffed with a doctor and nurse to answer questions about the vaccine, and the sites will stay open until 6:30 p.m. to accommodate working parents.
The sites are for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments for the second shot will be made at the time of receipt of the first shot.
To expedite the process, residents can sign up for a free MyBSWHealth account.
For more information, visit www.killeenisd.org/covid19_vaccine.
Below is the schedule for the shot clinics:
KISD Career Center
June 8, 2021
Noon - 6:30 p.m.
and
July 13, 2021
Noon - 6:30 p.m.
West Ward Elementary
June 9, 2021
Noon - 6:30 p.m.
and
July 14, 2021
Noon - 6:30 p.m.
Harker Heights Elementary
June 10, 2021
1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
and
July 15, 2021
1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Former Nolan Middle School
July 12, 2021
Noon - 6:30 p.m.
