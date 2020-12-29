Free COVID-19 testing continued in Killeen Tuesday at the Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Residents were able to line up in their vehicles and wait to get tested.
Tests were administered while participants remained in their vehicles. A mouth swab is collected, and results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 72 hours.
Testing was also available at the same location on Monday and there were 868 tests administered, according to Hilary Shine, the spokeswoman for the city of Killeen.
No other free testing in Killeen is scheduled, however, Shine said that Killeen is looking for additional testing opportunities.
“We continue to try to bring more testing. As soon as we are able to confirm dates, we will notify the public,” she said.
Free testing will also be available in Nolanville on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the central fire station at 84 N. Main St. Advance registration is not required for that testing.
