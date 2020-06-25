A mobile testing site in Nolanville tested 87 people for the coronavirus on Thursday at the Central Bell County Fire and Rescue Station in Nolanville, officials said. The testing, conducted by National Guard troops, began at 8 a.m. and lasted until 5 p.m.
“We picked Nolanville because it’s centrally located,” said Central Bell County Fire and Rescue Chief Jason Woodard. “It’s in the middle of the county; it’s the best spot for catching people off of I-14, from the Fort Hood area or other rural areas.”
The free mobile testing site was in partnership with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Central Bell County Fire and Rescue and the Texas National Guard.
The process was simple. Those having COVID-19 related symptoms could call ahead to make an appointment, visit txcovidtest.org or make an appointment on site. Once there, patients remained in their vehicles and were directed by the troops to the medical officer who would administer the test. Patients will be notified of their results in about five days.
“We’ve seen about 12 people so far but I’ve talked to about 60 who want to get tested today” said Woodard said Thursday morning.
There will also be a mobile testing site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Sunday at the Temple Central Fire Station, 210 N. 3rd St. Testing is by appointment only. Visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
People will only be tested if they show symptoms of the coronavirus. Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion and a loss of taste or smell.
On Tuesday, mobile testing was held in Killeen and there were 183 people tested. Killeen also had testing sites last Friday when 83 people were tested and on Saturday, when 89 people were tested.
