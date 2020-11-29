COVID testing offered in nearby cities

Those looking for COVID testing may have to travel to other cities to get tested. Here is a look at some testing sites for those looking to get tested for the coronavirus.
Killeen
The Killeen Independent School District will offer free COVID testing to students and staff beginning on Dec. 3 at the former Nolan Middle School building, 505 Jasper Drive, in Killeen, using the entrance on Second Street.
Testing times will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days.
KISD students and employees may take advantage of the optional free rapid screening with an appointment. Parents or legal guardians will need to sign a waiver for students under 18. Appointments will be available online or by phone closer to the launch date. Additional information will be available online www.killeenisd.org/COVID_screening.
Nolanville
Central Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 N. Main Street will offer free testing every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Waco
Free testing site at 4601 N. 19th Street
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit texas.curativeinc.com/ to schedule an appointment.
Waco Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
915 La Salle Ave.
Sunday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by an appointment, fees may apply.
Visit www.doineedacovid19test.com to schedule an appointment.
Waco Convention Center
100 Washington Ave.
Sunday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by an appointment, fees may apply.
Visit www.doineedacovid19test.com to schedule an appointment.
Georgetown
CVS
4426 Williams Drive by appointment only and fees may apply,
Visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic to schedule an appointment.
Round Rock
Free testing site at 1555 University Blvd.
Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit texas.curativeinc.com/ to schedule an appointment.
CVS
500 University Boulevard by appointment only and fees may apply,
Visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic to schedule an appointment.
Williamson County Annex
211 Commerce Blvd.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
No physician referral required; Testing by appointment only; Drive-through testing
Pflugerville
CVS
2013 Kelly Lane by appointment only and fees may apply,
Visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic to schedule an appointment.
Pflugerville Post Office (Austin Public Health Testing Location) free testing.
103 N Railroad
Monday, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m to 6 p.m.
No physician referral required; No appointment required; Drive-through testing
Pflugerville Stadium
1440 W Pecan Street
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon
No physician referral required; No appointment required; Drive-through testing
For more locations in Texas visit covidtest.tdem.texas.gov.
