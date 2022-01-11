The city of Killeen announced today that its current COVID-19 testing product, Celltrion, does not work for ages 13 and younger.
“The COVID-19 rapid tests currently being used at our service sites are only available to individuals 14 years and older per the Food and Drug Administration. The National Guard received this guidance today and will no longer be able to perform rapid tests to anyone under 14. Due to a national testing shortage the site is limited to this manufacturer at this time,” city spokesman Marcus Hood said Tuesday.
This announcement came as many parents were waiting in line with their children at the old Nolan Middle School, 505 E. Jasper Drive.
According to Hood, a testing site in Temple uses the same product, and will be subject to the same restrictions.
Hood also said that neither the city of Killeen nor the state of Texas have a timeline on when test kits for those 13 and under will be available.
Testing kits for ages 13 and under may be available at alternative private sites such as Walgreens or CVS.
Testing and Pfizer vaccines are available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Friday at the old Nolan Middle School, and during the same times today and Thursday at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The city offers both pediatric, for ages 5 to 11, and regular vaccines, for those ages 12 and up.
Additionally, Temple Fire & Rescue is offering both vaccinations and testing, while Texas A&M-Central Texas is offering vaccinations only.
Finally, the COVID-19 booster shot has been approved for children age 12, available five months after their second dose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.