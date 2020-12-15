The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Bell County on Tuesday morning at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.
The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine were delivered in Texas on Monday, according to a news release from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Four sites received 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning, and an additional 19 sites were set to receive 75,075 doses on Tuesday.
Chris Van Deusen, director of Media Relations for Texas Department of State Health Services, said on Tuesday that the vaccine supply is limited and only involved the Pfizer vaccine in this first week, the focus is on facilities that indicated they will vaccinate at least 975 front-line health care workers.
“That is the minimum order for the Pfizer vaccine,” Van Deusen said. “Adding the vaccine from Moderna next week, available in shipments of 100 doses, will result in more vaccine being available for many more providers across the state and in Bell County. That is dependent on the FDA authorizing the Moderna vaccine as expected.”
Van Deusen added that providers receive the vaccine shipped directly by the manufacturer or the CDC’s distributor.
The first priority group is front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
The Pfizer vaccine began shipping over the weekend following an emergency use authorization issued Friday by the Food and Drug Administration, the news release said. FDA scientists determined that the known benefits of the vaccine for people 16 and older outweigh its risks. The second vaccine, manufactured by Moderna, is under consideration by the FDA and could be authorized late this week.
Additional shipments are expected to occur later this week. In all, Texas was allocated 224,250 doses of vaccine to be shipped to 110 providers across the state in Week 1 of distribution.
