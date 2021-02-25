1. Yes. The severe weather was overwhelming, but local cities did their best to help.

2. Yes. Area cities’ opening of water filling stations has been a positive step.

3. No. Local governments fell far short in providing both assistance and information.

4. No. Local efforts lacked planning. The storm was response was chaotic at best.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say until a full followup assessment is conducted.

Vote

View Results