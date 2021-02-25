Only those with appointments will be inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine today at the Abrams Gym vaccination site at Fort Hood.
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center posted on its Facebook page Wednesday evening and this morning that walk-ins were suspended temporarily.
"Due to limited vaccine allocations today, Thursday, February 25 walk-in vaccination slots have been suspended," the Facebook post said.
Normally, the vaccination site has walk-in slots available as vaccination supplies permit.
Appointment slots have also been filled for today.
"Beneficiaries with booked appointments should arrive at their scheduled time to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," the hospital said on Facebook. "Please bring your valid DOD ID card and your vaccination card if you're receiving your second dose."
Abrams Gym, Building 23001, 62nd Street and Support Avenue, is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site is closed weekends and Federal holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.