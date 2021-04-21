vaccines

U.S. Army personnel administer the COVD-19 Vaccine at Fort. Hood, Texas, Feb. 20, 2021. More than 1,200 Soldiers, military retirees, civilian employees and family members were vaccinated at Fort Hood’s Abrams Gym Feb.21-22. The vaccination on site was staffed by U.S. Army nurses, medics, and civilian medical professionals who volunteered to re-open the facility early over the weekend after a massive winter storm across Texas. Some of the medics did not have heat or water at their off-post homes in central Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

Military beneficiaries aged 16 and older looking to get the coronavirus vaccine will have an opportunity to do so Thursday and Friday, Fort Hood officials announced early Wednesday morning.

Vaccine administration will be by appointment only at Abrams Gym, Building 23001 at the intersection of 62nd Street and Support Avenue.

The vaccine clinic is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beneficiaries needing the first dose of the vaccine can make an appointment online at www.tricareonline.com. They can also call the patient appointment line at 254-288-8888.

Beneficiaries needing the second dose must make an appointment by calling 254-288-8888, the release said.

Everyone should bring their DoD ID card, and those coming for a second dose should bring their vaccine card.

May 1 vaccine clinic

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center also announced it is hosting a first dose vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 1 at Abrams Gym.

Vaccines for that event will also be administered by appointment only.

All eligible beneficiaries aged 16 and older can schedule an appointment online at www.tricareonline.com or by phone at 254-288-8888.

Beneficiaries who receive the vaccine on May 1 should plan to receive the second dose on May 22, the release said.

Second dose appointments will only be scheduled via phone.

