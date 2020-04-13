Life, and crime, goes on, despite the stay-at-home orders that began on March 23 in Bell County and on April 8 in Coryell County.
Crime data
Law enforcement agencies have not seen dramatic changes in their calls for service.
“Our call volume has not changed significantly,” said Lt. Kevin Miller, Copperas Cove Police Department public information officer, in an email on Monday. “We have not seen an uptick in family violence during this period.”
Miller said that no Cove officers have tested positive, and no quarantines are in place.
In Killeen, data from the Community Crime Map shows that over the past three weeks, since the stay-at-home measure has been in place, there has been a slight drop in reports of thefts, motor vehicle thefts and burglaries. The number of assaults and aggravated assaults remained steady at 30 for the past three weeks, and 31 had been reported from March 2-March 22.
The Herald used the Crime Map to compare two, three-week time periods: March 2-March 22, before the stay-at-home order, and March 23-April 13, after the order was activated.
KPD responded to 13 percent fewer criminal incidents after the stay-at-home order went into effect. From March 2-March 22, officers responded to 234 criminal incidents ranging from theft and burglary to assault and murder, versus 207 from March 23-April 13.
Bell County law enforcement agencies — including Killeen, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Temple, Belton and Nolanville — have seen a slight decrease in calls, from 500 during the March 2-March 22 time frame versus 443 in the last three weeks, an 11 percent decrease.
“Overall, our call volume has dropped slightly per shift,” said Maj. T.J. Cruz, Bell County Sheriff’s Department public information officer, in an email on Monday. “We’ve seen a slight increase in domestic calls, but it’s not a large or overwhelming percentage. Most have been verbal in nature and not violent incidents requiring arrests.”
Heights police have seen a small increase in calls for service overall, but “mainly related to questions seeking clarification on the county’s ‘stay-in-place’ directive,” said Lawrence Stewart, HHPD administrative manager, in an email on Monday.
Mitigation measures
Two Killeen Police Department employees tested positive last week for COVID-19, and all agencies are continuing to take precautions, using guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect their officers from coronavirus.
“Access is limited to police headquarters, and protocols are in place to limit face-to-face contact with the public,” said Hilary Shine, Killeen communications director, on Monday in an email. “Internal protocols have been adjusted in all city departments to lessen employee contact with each other and the public. Personal protective equipment has been issued to first responders.”
All departments are urging folks to call 911 only for emergencies and to call non-emergency numbers when reports can be taken over the phone. HHPD recently added an online method to report non-emergency crimes using a link on the department’s website, and folks are using it.
“Our citizens safety and well-being are our top priorities to ensure we have a safe community so we’re thankful for residents who are taking advantage of our online non-emergency services,” Stewart said.
HHPD officers and civilian support staff wear personal protective equipment when dealing face-to-face with the public after the police chief issued a department-wide policy on April 7.
“The personal protective equipment consists of wearing masks, nitrile gloves as needed and disinfecting work space and police vehicles every day,” Stewart said.
Miller said that hand sanitizer is located in various locations around Cove police headquarters.
“We’ve implemented several sanitation methods because of the COVID-19 virus,” he said. “Our patrol units, uniforms, and duty gear all are sanitized at the end of each shift. Our officers are wearing masks when circumstances allow.”
Sheriff’s deputies also have access to masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and a few protective gowns to use as needed, and also practicing social distancing when possible, Cruz said. No one at the department has tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
So far, so good, for Heights police, also.
“The police department has not had any of its employees test positive for COVID-19 and we are grateful that each of our officers are taking the necessary precautions as outlined in our county and city policies to combat the spread of the virus,” Stewart said.
KPD COVID-19 cases
The city and KPD have not released much information about the two KPD employees, previously citing privacy concerns.
The city offered no new details on Monday after the Herald sent questions.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said on April 7 that a detective tested positive for COVID-19 the previous day. That person, who lives in Killeen, and 14 other officers began a mandated quarantine on April 6.
On Friday, Shine said that another KPD employee tested positive late on April 7.
She declined to release specific numbers regarding the number of quarantined employees or their work status, or the county of residence, age range or gender of the second positive employee. It remains unclear if the second positive case was from the initial group of quarantined officers.
The quarantined officers will return to duty “when their healthcare providers determine it’s appropriate,” Shine said on Monday.
