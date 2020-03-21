Central Texas College has announced that the campus will be closed through April 5 in a news release on Saturday.
All classes will be moved to online with the exception of limited labs. Student Support Services offices will be available by email to serve students, according to the release.
To assist students with the transition to online classes, students will be contacted directly by their instructors with more information, including how to access courses and required in-person labs. Current and prospective students may access Student Services and support functions by working with staff via email and phone while offices are closed to the public. Each office will update its website information to reflect processes for accessing services.
The CTC Child Development Center and the Mayborn Science Theater will be closed
through April 5. All CTC-sponsored events and functions are also cancelled through
May 31, according to the release.
“The situation remains fluid and changes to CTC operation may occur with short notice,” Jim Yeonopolus, the CTC chancellor said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through the present circumstances. Our goal is to continue serving our students with limited interruptions to the learning process.”
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Texas A&M Central Texas will also be closed through April 3 because of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.