The Central Texas College board of trustees and members of the college’s administration met virtually Tuesday to give an update on the college’s coronavirus situation as well as an update on the use of funding the school will receive from the coronavirus relief bill that was passed by Congress.
Jim Yeonopolus, the chancellor of CTC said he is in continued talks with the Texas Association of Community Colleges, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and members of the governor’s office regarding the return to the classroom. CTC is closed through May as a result of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to close all schools for the rest of the semester, according to information from Bruce Vasbinder, the spokesman for the college.
CTC is also working on a phase-in plan for when students can return to the classroom based on government and county guidance. The only in-classroom courses being taught currently involve the police academy. It has been moved to one of our larger facilities so students can facilitate social distancing and other safe practices, according to Vasbinder.
Bob Liberty, the associate deputy chancellor of financial management, addressed the school’s plan with the federal funding.
CTC will receive around $4.5 million in funding from the coronavirus relief bill. Half of that funding must be used for student relief and the other half can be used to make up for lost revenue and other needs for the school, according to Liberty. However, Liberty said that half of the money would likely not make up for the loss of revenue.
The board and administration will meet again in the near future when the Department of Education provides specific information on what the coronavirus relief bill money can be used for.
