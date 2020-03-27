The Killeen Emergency Operations Center received masks with face shields, sterile and non-sterile gloves and other protective equipment courtesy of Central Texas College.
In total, the donation equaled around $2,500 worth of protective equipment, according to a news release by CTC spokesman Bruce Vasbinder.
CTC coordinated with the emergency center through the college’s facilities management director, Mark Harmsen, the release said.
Harmsen worked with Tammy Samarripa, CTC Allied Health department chairwoman, her staff and campus police to make the delivery.
On the delivery team were Robert O’Dell, operations manager for the CTC Allied Health department’s simulation lab; Vicki Kidwell, simulation lab assistant; and campus police officer Paul Cardenas, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.