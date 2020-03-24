Central Texas College has announced that the remainder of the semester will be moved to online classes, according to a news release from the college.
All students enrolled in classroom and blended courses at the Killeen, Fort Hood and other CTC campuses will now complete all semester coursework online as each CTC campus remains closed to students and visitors, according to CTC.
“As the disaster declaration requires all individuals in Bell County to shelter in place, we felt it best for all our students to complete the current semester via online coursework. The health and safety of our students and employees remain a top priority as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jim Yeonopolus, the CTC Chancellor said.
Students will be allowed to use previously identified resources and services such as Blackboard and Eaglemail to facilitate completion of their coursework online while complying with the order and social distancing requirements.
