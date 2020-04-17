As the original week of spring break became an extended absence from campus, Central Texas College chose to complete the remaining eight weeks of the spring 2020 semester via online instruction. Faculty members who taught classroom lecture courses rallied to engage students using many of today’s technology options to provide students the best possible instruction.
CTC instructors have primarily relied on Blackboard Learn, CTC’s online learning management system, and Blackboard Collaborate, an integrated video conferencing system. Through Blackboard, CTC faculty have been able to hold classes as regularly scheduled and students are able to “attend” class remotely via their mobile phone, tablet or computer. “Students join the session and we teach class just as we would in the classroom,” said Debra Prescott, department chairperson — CTC Math department. “The students are able to ask questions and participate in real time. It has worked out great and students seem to appreciate it.”
Other instructors have used Blackboard to post pre-recorded lectures which students can then download and complete assignments. Instructors have also been able to conduct one-on-one tutoring, upload taped video presentations of test reviews and tutoring sessions and utilize voiced-over PowerPoint presentations. With the uploaded reviews and presentations in Blackboard, students have anytime access to the materials. Students needing assistance with Blackboard can receive around-the-clock tech support from CTC’s Distance Education and Educational Technology department.
Mandy Shelton, adjunct English professor, has used the online videoconferencing system, WebEx, to provide a virtual tour of the CTC library for her students. Through WebEx, the librarian was able to conduct an interactive video conference,” said Shelton. “Students could participate by either listening or using the live video feed to learn about the numerous resources and references available to students worldwide which can help students complete writing assignments such as essays and research papers.”
One of Shelton’s assignments for her Composition II class is to maintain a historic observation journal of what they are experiencing during the pandemic. “Students can create primary sources for their journal and use an ongoing discussion board we’ve established in Blackboard.”
Math professor Chad Burrow has also used a variety of programs to convey lessons. “While I am recording my desktop screen, I go through the homework problems and eBook,” said Burrow. “My wife had an old Wacom drawing tablet, so I’ve been using that, coupled with a program on the computer to physically draw the math and putting that side-by-side with other things like the eBook and a calculator emulator.”
Burrow has faced technological challenges in his attempts to teach outside the classroom.
“At first my headset mic was messing up,” he said. “I found an old webcam which had a mic, and that worked for a while. Then the video recording would compress to one-third the size and I would sound like a chipmunk so I had to edit the video to re-extend it. The drawing tablet then started to make my math look like baby drool, but I figured out how to fix all of these problems and my recordings are better than ever.”
In addition to ensuring students are receiving proper class materials and have access to the needed technology for successful completion of the course, CTC faculty members are also sharing community resource information particularly related to health, mental health, finances and employment in response to the stress students are experiencing. Many instructors have recorded video messages providing words of encouragement and assistance which have been posted to CTC social media sites and the school’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.