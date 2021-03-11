A new construction project at Central Texas College in Killeen aims to disinfect 80 to 99% of airborne viruses, including the infamous COVID-19.
The goal of the project, CTC Facilities Management Director Mark Harmsen said, is to have new UV light emitter systems installed within 22 buildings at CTC by the end of May 2021.
“The light emitters being installed in our air handlers will effectively disinfect 80-99.9 percent of all viruses and bacteria in one pass through of the system,” Harmsen said in an email. “Interior air will pass through the UV emitters multiple times within a 24-hour period, improving overall air quality and reducing the likelihood viruses will be spread throughout a building and affect students, faculty and staff.”
Since the start of the pandemic one year ago, CTC has tackled COVID-19 by increasing cleaning practices, using disinfectant foggers for large area cleaning, testing surface cleanliness through adenosine triphosphate testing, and using UV light emitters to disinfect interior surfaces as well as indoor air as it passes through building air duct systems.
Harmsen said the UV light emitters would provide the college with another way to provide sanitized conditions to students and staff without the unwanted side effects of harmful chemicals.
“We believe this technology will allow us to not only improve our indoor air quality but also prevent the spread of viruses such as COVID-19 if it should become airborne,” Harmsen said. “Anything we can do to reduce the risk of spread to students, faculty and staff as they are learning and working on campus, is the right thing to do.”
The total cost of the project will be $382,000 which includes the cost of the equipment, replacement bulbs and project contingency. RK Bass Electric is the contractor assigned to the project.
UV light emitter units were installed in six buildings in 2018 as part of a campus-wide infrastructure project. Phase II of the project is temporarily on hold while the college waits for its last shipment of light emitters to arrive. Once the college receives the shipment, the UV light emitters will be installed in the remaining 16 buildings on campus.
“The CTC Board of Trustees recognizes the importance of campus safety for students, employees and visitors,” CTC Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus said. “The approval of purchasing and installing the UV light emitters will help further our safety protocols by improving air quality in buildings on campus, enhance food safety in our cafeteria and reduce the opportunistic spread of viruses, thus creating an even safer learning environment.”
