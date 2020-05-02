Several movies are available to stream from the Mayborn Science Theater on the campus of Central Texas College in Killeen.
The movies are available to view on a computer, tablet or any other streaming device, according to a news release from CTC spokesman Bruce Vasbinder.
The movies available for streaming are:
- “The Little Star That Could”
- “Perseus and Andromeda” (Part of the “Legends of the Night Sky” series)
- “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” (Part of the “Legends of the Night Sky” series)
- “Dinosaurs Alive!” (available until June 15)
- “Wild Ocean” (available until June 15)
- “Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs” (available until June 15)
- “The Moon” parts one, two and three
- “The Weather,” parts one, two and three
Shows can be accessed at the Mayborn Science Theater website, starsatnight.org. Videos are in the “Fun and educational things to do at home” section, the release said.
Coloring sheets and games for children are also on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.