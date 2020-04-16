Central Texas College Board of Trustees will hold a workshop of the Board at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.
The workshop will be conducted by videoconference or telephone call. Scheduled items on the agenda include a COVID-19 campus update and an update on the CARES Act funding which was announced this week.
Members of the public may access the CTC board workshop via telephone toll-free at
1-415-655-0003; meeting number 288 143 386. Anyone wishing to address the CTC board of trustees regarding an item on the agenda can email CTC at debra.havens@ctc.edu by 11 a.m. Tuesday. The comments will be read at the workshop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.