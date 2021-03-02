Central Texas College announced Tuesday it will offer select face-to-face instruction classes during the second half of the spring semester at the Central and Fort Hood campuses.
Current students can register now for the eight-week classes which begin the week of March 22. The majority of the face-to-face courses at both locations are core curriculum classes and will be delivered in a blended format, combining in-person classroom lecture with some online assignments, according to a statement released by the college. Seating will be limited as social distancing will be observed. Students will be required to wear a face mask while attending class in person.
“This has been a long time coming and we are very excited to be able to open some classrooms again,” CTC Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus said in a news release. “To that end, we are limiting the number of students for each of those classes and following social distancing guidelines and other necessary protocols to ensure the safety of our students and professors.”
Like many colleges and universities, CTC began virtual classroom instruction and expanded its online offerings at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring. CTC converted many classes to synchronous virtual lecture in which students log in to class from their computer, phone or other device at their specified class time to receive live lectures from their professors in a virtual environment. Students are then able to interact with their instructor and receive answers to their questions in real-time.
“We were able to accomplish this primarily using our online learning management system, Blackboard Learn, and Blackboard Collaborate, an integrated video conferencing system,” Yeonopolus said. “Instructors were able to teach as if they were actually in the classroom and students were able to take notes and get immediate assistance if needed.” Yeonopolus added many instructors enhanced the virtual delivery by recording their lectures and other instructional materials to video for easy student access as the recordings could be downloaded and reviewed as often as needed.
During the past year, CTC offered several face-to-face labs and instruction in support of programs including nursing, emergency medical technology, industrial technology, culinary arts and the police academy. “Each lab or class consisted of a minimum number of students using flexible hours or rotations to maintain social distancing,” Yeonopolus said.
“Those same guidelines and face masks will be required for the upcoming classes.”
Registration for the eight-week face-to-face, synchronous virtual and traditional online courses is available through the Eagle Self-Service portal on the CTC WebAdvisor system. Students should search for classes listed as OBL for in-person lecture or SVL for virtual lecture classes.
“We realize class delivery is very fluid and may resort to SVL or online completely should the need arise with another spike in COVID cases,” Yeonopolus said. “We know many of our students prefer and thrive in face-to-face classroom settings and we are hopeful to continue expanding that delivery in the coming semesters.”
