Patients with appointments at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood may need to be screened prior to entering the facility.
The hospital announced on its Facebook page that the drive-thru screening began Wednesday, and continue daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
“The screening process helps identify people with respiratory illness symptoms before they enter the hospital, reducing the health risk to our beneficiaries, visitors, staff and family members,” the Facebook post said.
Those not experiencing respiratory illness symptoms need not go through the drive-thru screening area and may go to their appointment or place of duty, the post said.
Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville recently implemented its own drive-thru screening earlier in the week.
Hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham said that the hospital cannot test every patient who wants a COVID-19 test, but they can test those with the most severe symptoms.
The drive-thru screening is also not available for all patients of the hospital. Patients must first do an online screening at https://coryellhealth.org. Hospital staff will then determine if it is necessary to go through the drive-thru screening.
AdventHealth in Killeen is not providing drive-thru screenings at this time.
Baylor Scott & White does have drive-thru screening capabilities at some sites. Patients must do an online screening and attend an eVisit before going to a drive-thru site, according to hospital officials.
Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights does not have drive-thru screenings at this time.
