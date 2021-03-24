Beginning Friday, the hours for drive-thru respiratory coronavirus testing will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
The drive-thru respiratory test is near the emergency room of Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, hospital officials said in a news release Wednesday.
Those needing 48-hour pre-flight testing for official military travel can receive a test inside the emergency room from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Beneficiaries can use www.tricareonline.com to manage appointments and view COVID-19 test results, the release said.
Anyone enrolled in TRICARE Prime exhibiting emergent needs or COVID-19 symptoms should seek care at the emergency room of the hospital.
