Fort Hood’s Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center is currently offering a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines to high risk beneficiaries until 5 p.m. today.
There is a limited supply and it is first come, first serve, according to a Facebook post on the hospital’s page.
Area residents who are eligible for medical care at Darnall, and are considered high risk, can stop by the hospital on the sixth floor to receive the vaccine.
High risk includes persons over 65 years old and those who have cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions such as heart failure; coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant; obesity or severe obesity (BMI greater or equal to 30kg/m2); pregnancy, sickle cell disease; smoking; or type 2 diabetes mellitus, according to the Facebook post.
