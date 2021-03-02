The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will resume COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday for beneficiaries whose second dose was due in February, according to a Fort Hood news release.
Second dose vaccinations will be administered by appointment only.
Beneficiaries who were due a second dose in February should call the central appointment line at 254-288-8888 to schedule an appointment. Walk-in slots will not be available and appointments will not be available at tricareonline.com.
Beneficiaries with second doses due March 1 through March 5 will be delayed, the release said.
Beneficiaries who will reach the 21-day interval for their second dose March 1 through March 5 will receive an automated call with instructions on scheduling a new appointment.
Beneficiaries should bring a valid Department of Defense ID card to their scheduled appointment.
The vaccinations will take place at Abrams Gym, building 23001, located on 62nd Street and Support Avenue. The vaccination site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site is closed on weekends and federal holidays.
Darnall will resume COVID-19 vaccine first dose appointments at a later date.
For additional updates refer to the Darnall website at darnall.tricare.mil and social media sites.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.