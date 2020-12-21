Killeen-area hospitals are continuing to dole out the coronavirus vaccine, and Fort Hood’s hospital was also administering shots to high-risk members of the public who have access to the military hospital on Monday.
“There is currently little to no wait for the for COVID 19 vaccine in the hospital,” Fort Hood’s Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center said in a post on its Facebook page shortly after noon Monday. Earlier that morning, the Army hospital announced it would be offering a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk beneficiaries through 5 p.m. Monday. Hospital officials did not respond to Herald questions on how many doses of the vaccine the hospital has given out since last week or how many more it will give out in the coming days. The hospital also did not say if high-risk beneficiaries at Darnall would have access to the vaccine Tuesday.
Darnall vaccinated over 1,000 personnel last Tuesday — the first day it received doses of the vaccine.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple along with Darnall began administering the vaccine last Tuesday to employees.
Scott & White in Temple received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week, and will get another 975 doses this week, according to Texas Department of State Health Services.
Also this week, Seton will get 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine and AdventHealth in Killeen will receive 1,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, the state health department said.
Tiya Searcy, the spokeswoman for Scott & White, said Monday she does not know how many of the hospital’s employees have been vaccinated at this time. She also provided a statement via email.
“At this time, vaccination is voluntary. Even so, we strongly encourage all eligible employees and physicians to receive a vaccine. We are committed to educating our workforce and addressing questions so we may all become community,” the statement said.
As of Monday, Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights had not received any doses of the vaccine and they had not been given a specific date from the state as to when they would receive doses, according to Lucy Taylor, the spokeswoman for the hospital.
However, Taylor did say Monday that the hospital does expect to receive 600 doses when they do come in.
“We are ready to receive and administer the shots to our staff and providers when they arrive,” Taylor said.
AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen received 30 doses of the vaccine on Friday for employees, but on Monday would not say how many vaccines have been done since, and refereed questions to the state health department.
The Army general in charge of getting COVID-19 vaccines across the United States apologized on Saturday for “miscommunication” with states over the number of doses to be delivered in the early stages of distribution.
“I failed. I’m adjusting. I am fixing and we will move forward from there,” Gen. Gustave Perna told reporters in a telephone briefing.
Perna’s remarks came a day after the Moderna vaccine was added in the fight against COVID-19, which has killed more than 312,000 people in the U.S.
Governors in more than a dozen states have said the federal government has told them that next week’s shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be less than originally projected.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to receive the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday in Austin, the Texas Tribune reported.
Abbott will get vaccinated at 1:30 p.m. at Ascension Seton Medical Center, according to his office. The event will be televised.
Abbott said Thursday he planned to take vaccine “at the appropriate time.”
“I wanted to make sure that the health care workers ... will be the first to receive it, but yes, I will be receiving the vaccine at the appropriate time,” Abbott said during a news conference.
