Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week that dental offices may reopen their doors starting on May 1 when following specific safety guidelines.
The additional safety measures and possible limitations have not yet been published by the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners (TSBDE).
“We anticipate the TSBDE will meet soon to discuss emergency rules and potential limitations on dental practices and procedures,” said Texas Dental Association President Charles W. Miller in a press release. “The TDA respectfully but aggressively advocated for safely reopening Texas dental practices so patients may safely receive the care they need.”
While dental offices have the option to reopen starting on Friday, not all are expected to.
“Governor Abbott’s plans do not force dental practices to reopen,” Miller said in the press release. “Dentists are the head of the dental team and must exercise independent professional judgement when deciding whether to safely reopen.”
The decision also depends on the availability of personal protective equipment as well as the ability to implement all COVID-19 workplace safety guidelines to protect the health of patients, dentists and staff members.
Many local dentist offices, including All Star Children’s Dentistry in Harker Heights, currently only offer essential and emergency services.
Office staff informed families last week via email that their doors remain closed for regular appointments through May 8.
“This is an ever changing situation and this is an interim date at this time, though we are feeling more hopeful about this one,” the statement said. “If your child had an appointment scheduled, you will likely receive or have received a text message cancelling the appointment.”
Canceled appointments are expected to be rescheduled for dates beginning in June.
“We will contact each of you impacted by these cancellations to attempt to reschedule appointments for you after we re-open,” the statement said. “We have added another provider who will be able to help us get everyone back in quickly for their regular appointments as soon as we resume our normal business activities.”
Providers are, however, available for true emergency situations which are evaluated by phone.
“Should your child have a dental accident, trauma or swelling of the face related to a tooth ache — it may be emergent and we will be here for you if need be, just as if it were the weekend or any other time period we were closed,” the statement said.
Many other dentists, including Castle Dental in Killeen, follow similar procedures.
