As the omicron COVID-19 variant sweeps the world, some schools — including Baylor University — are contemplating alternative plans for the spring semester. But here in the Killeen area, students should expect to return to school as scheduled.
Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya said Friday in-person learning will resume as scheduled on Wednesday for all students.
“At this time, there is no change to the Killeen ISD academic calendar for the current school year,” Maya said Friday. “Any change to the calendar would require action by the Board of Trustees and there is no meeting scheduled prior to January 4, 2022. Should any change be made between now and then, it will be communicated to our families, employees and media.”
KISD reported 1,941 student cases of COVID-19 and 458 cases among staff in the four months before Christmas break, between Aug. 2 through Dec. 12, according to the most recent report available from the Texas Department of State Health Services. KISD has some 44,000 students and 6,000 employees in total, meaning about 4% of students and 7% of employees reportedly caught COVID this fall.
COVID-19 rates have spiked over the Christmas holiday, according to a report from The Texas Tribune.
At Cook Children’s Health Care System in the Fort Worth area, positive cases among children have climbed sharply since Dec. 21 — going from a 5.7% positivity rate to 22.1%, the Texas Tribune reported on Thursday.
“We are seeing upwards of 400 positive COVID-19 cases among children per day,” Dr. Mary Suzanne Whitworth said in a statement. “This is similar to where we were in early September when delta was spreading rapidly in our area.”
Texas A&M University-Central Texas spokeswoman Karen Clos said Wednesday the college will welcome students as planned on Jan. 18. Clos said college officials will continue to monitor and assess COVID-19 conditions.
Central Texas College students are also expected to return to campus in a few weeks.
“Currently there are no plans to alter the start date of the spring semester,” CTC spokesman Bruce Vasbinder said Thursday. “Our class delivery includes in-person, blended (a combination of online and classroom), synchronous virtual learning (SVL), which is live lecture via computer or other device, and online courses so students can opt for the delivery they are the most comfortable with. Our administration will continue to monitor the COVID-19 surge and make any changes, if needed, for the best interest of our students and employees.”
The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.
