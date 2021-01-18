A sign said free COVID-19 testing was available in Killeen Monday, causing some people to line up at the Special Events Center Monday morning, but the sign was a mistake.
The sign could be seen at the Special Events Center saying testing was available Monday and Tuesday, but the sign was inaccurate as the city released the testing information last week. The testing is Tuesday and Saturday, the city said last week.
Those he did line up Monday were not happy about the inaccurate sign.
“They should coordinate with signage,” said Carmen Clark, a Killeen resident who saw the sign and wanted to get tested on Monday. “Why wouldn’t we believe the sign?”
In previous weeks, Killeen had been organizing the free testing on Mondays and Tuesdays, but that changed this week.
The free COVID-19 testing will be available in Killeen Tuesday and Saturday at the Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive, the city announced in a news release last week.
The testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both of those days.
Registration is open now and must be completed in advance at http://honumg.info/KilleenEvents. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles and a nasal swab is collected. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 72 hours.
There will also be free testing available in Nolanville from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday this month at the Central Fire Station, 84 N. Main St.
(1) comment
The city council members need to explain why this happened.
Misinformation leads down a road of mistrust between city officials and citizens.
Transparent and correct information aids in combating covid-19.
If the city council members can not be held a accountable, or unwilling to correct themselves, or speak up. Than why should a citizen trust that city council members have the citizens best interest at heart 💜
