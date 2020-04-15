AdventHealth Central Texas has opened a drive-thru coronavirus testing site for those who have symptoms or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
By appointment only, testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A photo ID and insurance card are required. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the test.
AdventHealth is at 2201 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen. The testing site is at the front of the hospital.
To make an appointment, call 254-519-8500.
