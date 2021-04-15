A temporary COVID-19 vaccination site will be at Leo Buckley Stadium, 3409 Atkinson Avenue, Tuesday through Thursday.
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is being offered free.
Registration is required in advance and will open Friday online at https://curative.com/sites/27565.
Vaccines are administered while residents remain in their vehicles, and all individuals must wear masks including patients, passengers and personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.