There will be a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Copperas Cove on Saturday.
The city of Copperas Cove is working in conjunction with the Copperas Cove Independent School District, Coryell Health, Coryell County, and numerous support groups to host a COVID‐19 vaccination drive-thru clinic in Copperas Cove from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Gary Young, the Copperas Cove emergency management coordinator.
The clinic will be held at Copperas Cove High School’s rear parking lot at 851 W. Ave D, and those getting a vaccine must be pre-approved through an appointment.
People who meet the 1A and 1B criteria are eligible to be vaccinated.
1A includes front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities plus people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19, according to the state health department.
The 1B criteria refers to People 65 years of age and older or people 16 years old and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the state health department.
Some of those illnesses include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other ailments.
Other criteria may be viewed online at the Texas Department of State Health Services website:
https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine/
The vaccine will only be administered to those who make an appointment ahead of time and receive a confirmation, according to the news release. Coryell Health in Gatesville is managing the appointments online at www.coryellhealth.org/vaccine. Appointments can be made at that website. There are 600 total doses available to be administered.
Young said that any Texas resident can register to get the vaccine Saturday.
The Copperas Cove clinic online appointments will be active after 10:30 a.m. today, and until filled. At this time, phone calls for appointments are not being accepted, officials said.
People who do not have a confirmed appointment will not receive a vaccine on Saturday, according to the release.
