After the governor’s announcement this week to allow retail and some other businesses to partially reopen, with restrictions, businesses in the Killeen area are seeing what they can do to make that happen.
The first wave of businesses allowed to reopen Friday are required to operate at 25% capacity and are encouraged to follow safety guidelines, such as masks and sanitation for their sake and the sake of their patrons, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday
Malls, restaurants, museums and libraries are included in the list of businesses with partial openings allowed, according to the mandate.
But as of Tuesday afternoon, Killeen Mall personnel were unable to confirm whether the Killeen Mall would be open for business Friday.
Even with the opening of several local businesses, things are not quite back to the way they were before the virus, and certain restrictions remain in place.
Bars, gyms, public swimming pools, interactive amusement venues such as bowling alleys and video arcades, massage establishments, tattoo parlors, piercing studios, or cosmetology salons, are all still off limits during the first phase of the recovery, according to the executive order.
Subsequent phases of the governor’s plan to reopen the states may include some of these businesses.
Local stylists, like Stacey Tarabey, who used to operate as an independent contractor out of a salon in the Killeen Mall, are faced with tough choices as they determine the next steps for their business.
“When salons do finally open. I think it will be a whole new environment with having to wear masks and only work on one client at a time,” Tarabey said. “Large salons like W Salon will be hit harder because of the size.”
Tarabey said she has elected to leave the salon and rent a private room — since many of her elderly clients remain frightened of going into largely populated areas.
Additionally, while still strongly encouraged, facemasks are not required in public, the order states, and no civil or criminal penalties may be inflicted for those who choose not to.
Drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options for food and drinks are still highly encouraged, according to the order from the governor’s office.
Pickup and curbside service at retail stores have been allowed since last Friday, and several stores in Killeen were doing just that on Tuesday.
People and businesses should also follow the minimum standard health protocols recommended by the state health department, found at www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.
Box or sidebar::
In addition to already essential services, according to the latest mandate by Gov. Greg Abbott, the following businesses are authorized to open again:
Retail services that may be provided through pickup, delivery by mail, or delivery to the customer’s doorstep.
Retail services may operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy limits.
Dine-in restaurants may also operate at 25 percent of capacity, provided they have less than 51 percent of their gross receipts from the sale of alcohol. They may only offer valet services for vehicles with special placards or plates for disabled parking.
Movie theaters may operate at 25 percent of their capacity per screening room.
Malls may operate at 25 percent capacity, but the food-court dining areas, interactive displays and play areas must remain closed.
Museums and libraries may operate at 25 percent capacity, at the discretion of local governments, but interactive components or exhibits, including child play areas. must remain closed.
Communities with fewer than five cases of COVID-19, which have registered with DSHS, may operate at 50 percent capacity, rather than 25 percent.
Individuals working alone in an office may resume.
Golf courses may resume operations.
Local government operations may reopen at their own discretion.
QUESTION: Are you a business owner planning to reopen on Friday? Please email your information to news@kdhnews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.