While the forecast calls for significant losses this year, Killeen and state economic experts are expecting a fairly rapid recovery both for Texas and the rest of the United States once the virus issues have passed.
That expected recovery got a boost from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who last week allowed retail stores to operate pickup and curbside services, similar to restaurants. And beginning this Friday, retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity, according to to the governor.
Because of the large concentration of military employment, Bell County is likely to experience a moderate economic effect, compared to Texas at large, according to M. Ray Perryman, founder and CEO of The Perryman Group, an economic analysis firm based in Waco.
Stable employment offered at Fort Hood and Bell County educational employers is a stabilizing influence, agreed John Crutchfield, president and CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
“On the other hand, individually, the Army’s freeze on deployments, redeployments, PCS moves and reduction in training has some negative impacts on soldiers and their families and creates havoc for those in the rental and moving business here,” Crutchfield said.
Overall, Perryman said he anticipates the rest of the local market will bounce back fairly quickly.
“Public sector jobs have been generally spared from layoffs during the COVID-19 crisis, and once social distancing requirements can be relaxed, I think the area will see many of its private-sector jobs return within a reasonable timeframe,” Perryman said. “The recovery from COVID-19 will partly depend on proactive economic development efforts at the state and local level. The more support such actions receive the faster business can get back to normal.”
Crutchfield agreed with Perryman that the Killeen economy was strong heading into the pandemic. Crutchfield anticipated the local economy will progress in stages, but emerge more quickly than other areas of the country and come out even stronger.
For example, most healthcare services other than COVID-19 response were essentially shut down as part of the shelter-at-home order, Crutchfield said, but those services were made available again starting April 21.
“On the other hand, air travel will be relatively slow to rebound everywhere, including here,” Crutchfield said. “There are several local factors that will move us along quicker than many other areas of the country.”
‘Uncertainty is declining’
Risk in the market can be managed, but the uncertainty is a more difficult challenge, according to Crutchfield.
“As we learn more, uncertainty is declining which is a good thing,” Crutchfield said. “We know, for example, that we have adequate capacity in our local hospitals, which will allow us to move faster.”
Crutchfield also noted Texas led the U.S. in approved Payment Protection Plan applications, and was second in the amount of stimulus dollars received.
“As a result, Central Texas businesses will receive a large amount of bridge funding that will mitigate some of the economic harm to individuals and businesses,” Crutchfield said. “And, Congress appears to be moving toward providing more funding ... So, many applications that were unfunded in the first round will likely be funded in this round.”
Crutchfield said Central Texas residents’ compliance with sheltering at home and avoiding large gatherings has helped avoid overly harsh enforcements seen in other places, while continuing to keep the economy operational — some estimates in excess of 75%.
The negative effects of COVID-19 across Texas have been compounded by turmoil in energy markets, with an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia causing an increase in supply, even as demand dwindled with COVID-19 disruptions, the study stated.
“Although recent agreements have reduced global oil production, the market remains oversupplied, and prices have dropped dramatically,” the study by The Perryman Group reflects.
“We are fortunate that the economy in our community is not dependent on oil prices like other areas of the state and U.S.” Crutchfield added. “Oil is the wild card for the state and could have some long term ripple effect for us if production infrastructure is lost.”
As a result of the oil factor, The Perryman Group’s forecast for Texas indicates losses this year of a projected 861,000 jobs, a 6.48 percent decrease, and $133.8 billion in output, down almost 8%.
For 2021, Texas is forecast to add almost 685,000 jobs for a 5.51% gain, with an increase in output of $154.4 billion, which would measure almost 10% growth.
Permanent changes
The Perryman group acknowledges there will be permanent changes in many aspects of the economy across the country, but stated the overall size and scope of activity should return to essentially its prior path in the coming years.
The study conducted by The Perryman Group attributes millions of jobs lost and a sudden and unprecedented downturn in the economy on the “drastic but necessary” measures taken to prevent a major spike in COVID-19 infections.
“The current situation emanates from a horrific pandemic, but the economic structure was basically sound as we entered the situation,” according to a statement released by The Perryman Group. “Aggressive actions are being taken by the Federal Reserve, the federal government and states and local areas across the country to help mitigate the economic damage.”
Massive layoffs and talk of double-digit unemployment have led to inaccurate comparisons to the Great Depression, the study states.
“Prior to the Great Depression, there were massive structural problems in the economy and policy responses were less well understood,” the study states. “The current situation emanates from a horrific pandemic, but the economic structure was basically sound as we entered this situation.”
Assuming underlying structure remains essentially in place, studies by the group show the downturn will likely be more of a sharp and painful pause than a fundamental change.
The national forecast calls for about 9.8 million jobs lost and $1 trillion in output of domestic product. The study said once the danger of the virus has passed, the addition of a projected 7.3 million jobs is anticipated in 2021, which would mark a 5.2% gain toward the return to “normal” and almost $974 billion in output — a 5.4% growth.
“Projections indicate that U.S. employment does not get back to 2019 levels until 2022, with about two-to-five years required to achieve pre-virus baseline expectations,” the study concluded—assuming no additional shutdowns are required.
Inflation
Long-term effects of the COVID-19 response include the potential for inflation, Crutchfield said.
“The federal government is creating new money for this stimulus,” Crutchfield said. “They already spend more money than they take in. An expanded money supply, especially of this magnitude, will lead to inflation.”
The devaluing of American money is not good for business or individuals, according to Cruchfield.
“Everyone should insist that the federal government eliminate deficit spending and balance its budget,” Crutchfield said. “That may prove to be one of the big lessons to be learned from this pandemic.”
The biggest immediate risk Crutchfield sees ahead is potential for relapse.
“In the urgency to get our economy open as soon as possible, which is legitimate, the general population has to remain vigilant, practice good social behavior, keep the curve flat or, better yet, trending down,” Crutchfield said. “We need to move through ... the recovery as soon as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.