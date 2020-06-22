Employees at three Central Texas H-E-B store locations have tested positive for coronavirus, according to information released by the company.
According to press releases available on the H-E-B Newsroom website, one employee each at the Killeen location at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, the Harker Heights location of 601 Indian Trail and the Belton location of 2509 North Main Street has tested for COVID-19.
The Killeen employee was last in that store June 12, the Heights employee was last in their store June 18 and the Belton employee was last in their store June 16.
According to the press releases, all directly affected employees at the each location have been notified and the stores has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since the employees were last in the stores.
To find out which stores may have had an employee test positive for the coronavirus, go to https://newsroom.heb.com/. Navigate to the bottom of the page and click on "Find A Store." Enter the zip code of your local H-E-B and click on "Store Details" under your store. If an employee at that location has tested positive for coronavirus, the link will direct you to a press release stating that fact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.