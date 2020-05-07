Families can spend time together this Mother’s Day weekend by participating in the Butterfly Drive & Hunt, showing off their art skills for the Chalk Art Community Event, or even getting active outside at a local park or trail. Check out the listing for more information on these events and plenty of virtual activities.
Local Events
The Harker Heights Butterfly Drive & Hunt 2020 will be from May 8 to May 10. A list of residences and businesses that decorated butterflies and hung them where they are visible from the street will be posted online May 8. Participants can use the list to drive around and hunt for the decorations in various locations around town. Go to http://bit.ly/Heightsevents for more information.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting a Virtual Running Challenge for the entire month of May. Runners will track their activity online, and additional prizes will be given to the most active participants. Registration is $10 per person, includes a T-shirt, and is open until May 10. Go to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/parks to register and for more information.
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, Fort Hood, is featuring free access to boating, fishing, and hike and bike trails until further notice every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors must have a Department of Defense ID for access.
The Topsey Exotic Ranch and Drive-Thru Safari, 945 County Road 118, Copperas Cove, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting. View more than 50 species of wildlife and buy a bag of feed for $1 and hand feed the animals from your car. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for kids 3 to 12 years old, and kids 2 and under are free.
The Fort Hood Chalk Art Community Event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 9 at the Club Hood parking lot, 28218 Wainwright Drive, Fort Hood. To participate in-person while still following social-distancing guidelines, military children and their families must signup in advance for a time slot in the art area, as well as bring their own chalk. Those wishing to participate at home can upload photos of their chalk art on Facebook and use the hashtag #HoodCYSCreatingSmiles. Go to www.hood.armymwr.com to sign up or for more information.
Circuit of the Americas, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd., Austin, is hosting its COTA Food Drive to benefit the Central Texas Food Bank from noon to 5 p.m. May 10. Participants can drive their own vehicles on the 3.4-mile track at 20 miles per hour and bring goods to donate at a drive-thru, touchless donation area. Go to www.circuitoftheamericas.com/donate for more information, or to make an online monetary donation.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, is still open and showing double features. Admission is $10 per car load. This week’s double feature, showing nightly through May 15, will be “The Addams Family (2019)” at 8:15 p.m. and “Valley Girl” at 9:45 p.m. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask or face covering when outside of their car at all times.
Family Fun
The Harker Heights Public Library hosts a virtual Music Time with Miss Lisa every Monday at 10:15 a.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The library also livestreams a variety of children’s programs, story times, and other activities on Facebook throughout the week. There are now contactless curbside pick-up and walk-in hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. The library also shares family-friendly activities, as well as information on how to obtain a virtual library card and other resources.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/. Lark and Owl is also hosting “An Evening with Kathy Valentine,” musician and author of “All I Ever Wanted: A Rock n’ Roll Memoir” at 6 p.m. May 10. This virtual event is free to register for, and registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/35GmGNg.
Videos of children’s stories read by famous actors are available to stream at www.storylineonline.net. Check out stories like “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” read by Rose Byrne, “Clark the Shark” read by Chris Pine, or “The Case of the Missing Carrot Cake” read by Wanda Sykes to get started.
Enjoy a family-friendly story focused on space and science that are read by actual astronauts living in space at the time of recording by visiting www.storytimefromspace.com/library/. Check out “Hey-Ho to Mars We’ll Go” read by Astronaut Christina Koch to get started.
Rock and Roll Playhouse features livestream episodes with special guests, crafts, live music, and more fun for families every weekday at 2 p.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/RRPHKIDS/.
The Kennedy Center’s Artist-in-Residence at Home, Mo Willems, hosts a new episode of “Lunch Doodles” every weekday at noon on the center’s YouTube page, www.bit.ly/3eM5mKM. Each episode features an art lesson and exploration of creativity for viewers of all ages and skills.
Dolly Parton is hosting a limited series, “Goodnight with Dolly: Imagination Library Bedtime Stories with Dolly Parton,” with a new episode launching at 7 p.m. every Thursday. This ten-week series features a story and a song accompaniment in each episode. Go to www.imaginationlibrary.com/goodnight-with-dolly/ to view.
Stay Active
Visit The Fitness Marshall’s YouTube page, www.youtube.com/user/TheFitnessMarshall, for a variety of fun, dancing-based fitness routines, including some kid-friendly ones.
Blogilates’s YouTube page is full of targeted workout routines, including some based off of famous celebrities’ own personal workouts, as well as healthy eating tips. Content spans many years, so go to www.youtube.com/user/blogilates to get started on a new workout routine.
Chloe Ting hosts a number of workout routines (abdominal workouts are her specialty) on her YouTube page, www.youtube.com/channel/UCCgLoMYIyP0U56dEhEL1wXQ. Commit to one of her daily exercise challenges to keep yourself motivated.
Local parks and trails are still open to the public, however many amenities, such as playgrounds and courts, may be closed to encourage social distancing. Texas State Parks are still open for day use only, and day passes must be reserved in advance online at www.tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/. Limited overnight camping at most state parks will resume May 18; visit the website for availability. Get outside and get some exercise, but stay at least 6 feet away from others.
Music
Pickathon’s YouTube channel is hosting its “A Concert a Day” series every week day at 3 p.m. Each day, a curated artist’s past live performance is streamed live. Go to www.youtube.com/channel/UCT8Fp9DVEu-jYSRJzZo5qUw to view this week’s schedule and to enjoy some previously-recorded live music.
Austin-based DJ Mel hosts a livestream Living Room Dance Party from 6 to 10 p.m. every Saturday on his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120/. Tune in for the entirety, or just drop in for a few minutes, for a live DJ set from the comfort of your living room.
New episodes of Live from Indy Terrace presented by the Austin Opera premieres at 3 p.m. every Friday on Austin Opera’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AustinOpera/. Or catch the recording at a later time at www.austinopera.org. Each week will feature a different artist.
Previously-taped recordings of Austin City Limits Live from the Moody Theater are available online at www.pbs.org/show/austin-city-limits/. Performances by popular artists like Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Willie Nelson, Gary Clark Jr., Kacey Musgraves and more are available to stream now.
Museums and Exhibits
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum in Waco hosts a virtual Story Time with Audrey at 10:30 a.m. every Friday on the museum’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/txrangermuseum/. The museum also has free resources for students learning from home, like ten-minute lesson plans, activity sheets, and more at www.texasranger.org.
Take a virtual tour of over 3,470 museums and world heritage sites around the world by going to www.artsandculture.google.com. With 360-degree views of world-famous paintings, sculptures, architecture and much more, it will almost make you feel as if you are anywhere in the world, without leaving the comfort of your home.
The Bell County Museum offers at-home learning materials for free at www.bellcountymuseum.org/p/education/at-home-learning. Lessons focus on history, science, crafts, and more.
The Dallas World Aquarium offers livestreams of its Large Freshwater River Exhibit to view manatees and more, as well as its Cenote Exhibit, where sharks can be spotted. Go to www.dwazoo.com/animal-cams/ to view the livestream.
The Houston Zoo offers live webcam views of seven different exhibits to include gorillas, giraffes, elephants, and more. Go to www.houstonzoo.org/explore/webcams/ to view the live feed.
Explore the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a virtual, interactive map designed for kids and families. Go to https://www.metmuseum.org/art/online-features/metkids/ to explore exhibits, artifacts, and more.
