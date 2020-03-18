Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Extraco Bank said it is taking precautionary measures by closing its branch locations beginning Thursday until further notice:
Copperas Cove - 1003 E. Highway 190
Harker Heights - 100 W. Central Texas Expressway
McGregor - 415 N. Johnson Drive
Downtown Waco - 605 S. University Parks Drive
Bryan - 2706 S. Texas Ave.
According to a news release, drive-thru banking for these locations will continue to operate under normal business hours.
On Monday, the banks' remaining locations will also only provide drive-thru services.
To meet with a Relationship Banker or access to your safe deposit box, please call 1-866-398-7226.
