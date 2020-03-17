Killeen-area parents, students and teachers alike are striving to make the most of a situation when it’s unknown when schools will be reopened.
After spring break last week, Killeen and other local school districts closed this week due to coronavirus concerns.
For Killeen mother Beverly Ledbetter. she’s trying to balance priceless memories and family bonding with educational resources for her three boys.
“I have three children; a seventh-grader, a second-grader and a 3-year-old who stays home,” Ledbetter said. “We live in Killeen and go to KISD schools.”
So far, the additional week of school closures won’t directly affect her family very much, she said.
“We love having our kids home and they love being home,” Ledbetter said. “We plan to use the resources sent out by their teachers to keep their brains active.”
Ledbetter also found supplemental materials online, she said.
One in particular offered by Scholastic has 20 days of activities broken down by age and grade level, she said.
Ledbetter said she was pleased to hear of the Texas governor’s decision this week to waive the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year. Additionally, Gov. Greg Abbott is requesting that the Department of Education waive federal testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.
While staying at home, Ledbetter does have plans for the kids.
“We plan to get them caught up on plenty of sleep, drink plenty of water, wash lots of hands, eat lots of vitamins, play lots of games and spend a good amount of time outside getting fresh air and vitamin D,” Ledbetter said. “Oh, also, we will be doing lots of reading. I’ve thought about doing a reading challenge with them.”
Ledbetter said she feels concerned for the children from homes that aren’t prepared or able to provide educational support during this time and she hopes the district can somehow fill the gaps.
Many teachers are sending learning opportunities directly to families, like Laura Taylor who has been an elementary school teacher in the Killeen area for more than nine years.
“I worry that some of them won’t be able to get what they need, and that some of them the best place for them to be is in school because that’s their safe place,” Taylor said. “I worry about my families that have tiny humans who could get sick and about my children and students who are being raised by their grandparents. I worry about them not having the supplies they need to be successful because the panic in our area is so immense.”
Taylor said she’s not sure when she may see the students again.
“My heart hurts to see them and know they are okay and cared for,” Taylor said, adding parents are struggling to figure out how to work and care for young children that are usually in school.
Taylor is praying it will all turn out OK.
“I find peace in the God who has all of these things figured out in spite of humans getting in the way,” Taylor said.
Ledbetter also chooses to be peaceful and hopeful as a tool to help get through uncertain times.
“When things are out of our control, there is no reason to panic,” Ledbetter said. “We can only control what we can control. Everything else; we just do what we can to make the best of it.”
Classes could resume next week, however, if school ends up going to an online format, Ledbetter said her family will adjust and do their best.
“If everyone has grace with each other I think it will work out just fine,” Ledbetter said. “I have seen many teachers offering their expertise and are willing to help out if the kids have a hard time with the online instruction.”
When facing something new and daunting, Ledbetter said she is encouraged by a saying her dad used to quote, “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.”
“We don’t actually eat elephants, but you get the point,” Ledbetter said. “We will take it one day, one week, one month at a time. Cheers to flattening the curve.”
