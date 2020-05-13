The Family Recreation Center at Lions Club Park will reopen Monday with modified hours and operations. The center closed in March due to the COVID-19 situation, and its reopening is in compliance with state orders and federal guidelines.
Operating hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. and closed Sunday.
Entrances and exits will be controlled to ensure capacity limits and social distancing standards are maintained. Members will be guided through new entrance and check-in processes.
Locker rooms, showers and water fountains will be closed, but restrooms in the lobby will be available.
Daycare services are suspended, and the aerobics room will be closed. The basketball courts will remain closed to recreational and sports play.
Fitness classes have been relocated to the Lions Club Park Senior Center with a revised schedule to allow cleaning between sessions. Social distancing and class size restrictions will be in place.
Staff will be performing increased cleaning to sanitize frequently touched surfaces. They will also wear masks and gloves to protect themselves and patrons.
As the COVID-19 situation continues to change, members should anticipate adjustments to programs and processes to maintain compliance and protect the public health.
The Family Recreation Center is at 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
For more information visit, KilleenTexas.gov/Parks.
RULES
- Members should be advised of the following requirements:
- Must stay home if sick
- Must wear gloves covering hands from wrist to fingertip
- May not bring any personal equipment (mats, bands, equipment, etc.)
- May bring keys, phone, headphones and water bottle; all must remain with person
- Sweat towels must remain on person and may not be laid on equipment or ground
- No lockers or storage areas will be provided
- Must maintain 6-foot distance from others while working out
- Individual workouts only; no personal training, spotters or group workouts allowed
- Must wipe down all equipment before and after use with disinfectant wipes provided
