With new strains of coronavirus on the rise nationwide, President Joe Biden allotted $10 billion last week for increased coronavirus testing, but Killeen and the Bell County Public Health District are not planning to take part in COVID-19 testing.
Killeen offered free coronavirus testing every Monday and Tuesday in recent months before ending the testing program in February. The last reported COVID-19 testing hosted by Killeen took place Feb. 8 and 9, with hundreds of tests administered those days.
Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine said Friday the city was not sure if any of the allotted $10 billion would be given to the city for testing.
“We do not know yet what, if any, of that funding will be available for Killeen,” Shine said. “Though we don’t currently have a state testing site, there are a number of places in Killeen that tests are administered. The City is currently focused making vaccines available to our residents.”
A searchable list of current free COVID-19 testing sites can be found here: https://bit.ly/38WIYgB.
Bell County Public Health District spokesman James Stafford said Friday the district has not offered COVID-19 testing for a number of reasons.
“First of all, they do not have enough medical personnel,” Stafford said. “Most of their staff is clerical, so if they decided to run testing sites, they could quickly exceed their ability to do anything else. Second, the Bell County Public Health District hoes not have an in-house lab. That means that, were it to operate testing sites, it would be necessary to either build a lab or send all of the samples to an outside lab for testing. Even with additional funding, the cost of either of these options is prohibitive, especially considering that other institutions in Bell County are already doing a great job of offering this service.”
Nolanville is currently offering free COVID-19 testing, in addition to vaccine clinics by appointment, during March. Nolanville residents seeking a COVID-19 test may visit the Central Bell County Fire & Rescue, 84 N. Main St., on Wednesdays in March from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"The city will continue to request testing until the vaccine is available for all categories," Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda said Friday.
