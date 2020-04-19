Before the coronavirus, firefighters at a Killeen fire station might be hanging out and doing things together during a break. Now, although gathering still occurs, firefighters are more aware of their distance when in the break room or in the computer room.
“Now, the group sizes have gotten smaller,” said Marc Clifford, firefighter and president of the Killeen Professional Firefighters Association.
Clifford said he hasn’t noticed an impact on firefighters’ sense of togetherness.
“There’s still a great atmosphere of family, and camaraderie and everything in the station,” he said.
Firefighters typically work 24-hour shifts, frequently in close proximity to other employees at their stations. When they are responding to a call, they are sometimes forced to be near each other in the close confines of the response vehicle. And when they are out on a call, they are often interacting with people from all walks of life.
Killeen city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said, “Staff has implemented hygiene changes to include more frequent cleaning of shared spaces with more effective cleaning products and use of social distancing practices to the extent possible.”
Firefighters are taking extra precautions when they deal with the public.
“Personnel use full face masks and double gloves. Additional safeguards such as particulate barriers are also implemented in certain cases,” Shine said.
Clifford said he thinks the protocols have brought the firefighters closer. When firefighters and paramedics go on calls in which there is a possibility of a coronavirus patient, only one goes in to make contact.
The other firefighter is making sure the one making contact has all of the gear on properly to limit the possible exposure.
“It’s a huge change from how we normally do things,” Clifford said.
Firefighters usually work in teams of at least two, he said.
Clifford said most of the firefighters in the Killeen Fire Department have a positive outlook on the new protocols and how the department is doing what it can to protect them.
“The majority of us have family that we go back to,” he said.
The Killeen Fire Department is not the only local department to have implemented new safety procedures both in the stations and in the city in order to protect their firefighters and the community. As firefighters typically eat together, relax together and sometimes even sleep in the same room while on duty, many fire departments have implemented new social distancing guidelines for firefighters at the stations.
“The crews do spread out when eating and/or when they aren’t responding to calls, training or performing station duties,” Harker Heights Fire Chief Paul Sims said. When it comes to sleeping, Sims said, “At Central Station, the firefighters have individual dorms. At station 2, the sleeping arrangement is a community style dorm style but the beds are separated by lockers, which act as barriers.”
The Copperas Cove Fire Department has also been practicing new safety guidelines and keeping in constant communication with staff at each station, ensuring they are equipped to handle situations as they arise, said Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young.
“We evaluated the guidance set forth by CDC at www.coronavirus.gov and are doing our best to follow the guidance set forth there,” Young said. “The fire department is much like an individual home unit where persons are in close contact with each other. Some of our policies, procedures and guidelines have been adjusted to accommodate the present situation and although we are primarily interfacing with persons who are sick, we practice our own best practice hygiene as well to prevent disease transmission between staff, as well as between staff and patients.”
