A Copperas Cove resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from the city.
The resident — the first reported case of the virus in Cove and Coryell County — has voluntarily quarantined themselves until they are well, according to the release.
The resident was tested at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. The test result was conveyed to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Staff with the TDSHS informed Coryell County Judge Roger Miller who then notified City Manager Ryan Haverlah, according to the release.
“Residents are reminded not to panic, to follow social distance requirements and to limit travel to necessary reasons only,” according to the release.
A special Copperas Cove City Council meeting has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday evening, in the council chambers to further discuss the previously issued disaster declaration and approve an amendment or extension. The meeting will be over the telephone in order to advance the public health goal of social distancing, according to the release.
The public may participate in the meeting by calling 888-475-4499.
Written questions or comments may also be submitted up to two hours before the meeting by emailing Lisa Wilson, the city secretary, at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov.
